Tortugas Invited to Remain with Reds

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Tortugas are pleased to announce the club has received an invitation to remain affiliated with the Cincinnati Reds.

The partnership between the Reds and the Tortugas began in 2015 and was built on a long and successful history of professional baseball in Daytona. Affiliated professional baseball has been played at the ballpark for a century, following Daytona's Florida State League debut in 1920. "The Tortugas are ecstatic this proud tradition is well positioned to continue for many years to come," said Tortugas General Manager Jim Jaworski.

"We could not be happier that affiliated professional baseball is poised to continue to be played at Jackie Robinson Ballpark," co-owner Bob Fregolle said. "This invitation from the Reds positions us well to continue to showcase Major League Baseball stars of tomorrow."

Fregolle, along with Reese Smith and Rick French who together co-own the Tortugas, went on to thank the Volusia and Flagler Counties and Daytona Beach communities and current and previous staff for their support and passionate defense of the team.

The trio also thanks Reds ownership, led by Bob Castellini and the team's front office, for standing with the organization in recognizing the importance of affiliated baseball to Daytona and its historical significance to all of professional baseball, given the city and ballpark is where the legendary Jackie Robinson first broke baseball's color barrier.

"We are very proud to be a part of the storied history of professional baseball in Daytona and its connection to progress," said Reds Vice President, General Manager Nick Krall. "We appreciate the team and city's financial investments and commitment to preserving Jackie Robinson Ballpark, because it reminds our players and fans of his courage, sacrifice and hard work. The level of dedication and care shown to our younger players by the Tortugas' front office is key to what has been a wonderful relationship."

