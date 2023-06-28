Tortugas Crush Six Homers To Take Down Tarpons, 16-7

TAMPA, Fla. - It was a long night for the Tampa Tarpons (2-2), who were outmatched by the Daytona Tortugas (4-0) at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Daytona pounced on Tampa's pitching early, putting the game on ice with six home runs through the first five innings. After the Tortugas starter, Bryce Hubbart, left with an injury in the second, Ryan Cardona cruised through 4.1 innings to hold the game steady for Daytona.

RHP Leonardo Pestana (2.2IP, 5H, 4R, BB, 2K, 3HR) got the start for the Tarpons and had a lackluster outing over 2.2 innings of work. Pestana relied on his fastball, using it for 54% of his total pitch usage. His fastball sat at 95 MPH, but Pestana was only able to generate a whiff rate of 7% on the pitch.

Sal Stewart opened the game with a bang. Stewart's fifth home run of the year was a first-inning solo shot that traveled 378 feet.

Yassel Pino blasted Daytona's second home run of the game in the second inning. Pino's four-bagger cleared the second deck in left field, landing 368 feet later.

DH Daury Arias and RF Tayler Agular worked back-to-back walks to open the home half of the second inning. LF Jake Palmer brought Tampa within one when he laced a 102 MPH RBI single to right field. A walk to 1B Ronny Rojas loaded the bases for SS Jared Serna, who chopped a grounder to third, but the throw home from Stewart was in the dirt, allowing Aguilar to score. 2B Brenny Escanio put Tampa on top with a SAC-fly to center field. After a single from 3B Jesus Rodriguez, CF Anthony Hall bounced into a 3-6 fielder's choice, allowing Rojas to score, which grew Tampa's lead to two.

Carlos Jorge drew a free pass to open the third inning, and Cade Hunter tied the game up with a moonshot over the wall in right with two outs in the third. The two-run shot had a launch angle of 45 degrees.

Victor Acosta grounded a single up the middle in the fourth and came around to give the Tortugas the lead on a double from Logan Tanner that split the outfielders and rolled to the left-center gap. Jorge blasted yet another homer for Daytona, giving them a three-run lead.

The slugfest continued in the bottom of the fourth when Escanio lined his second homer of the year over Yerlin Confidan's head in right.

The fifth inning started with another round-tripper. Hunter's second homer of the night left the bat at 105 MPH and landed where there seemed to be a ball magnet in right field. Three walks loaded the bases for Jorge, who crushed a grand slam to right field to extend the lead to 12-5 in the fifth.

After the fifth, Daytona went on to score four more runs, all coming off the bat of Confidan. He racked up a triple and a double in the last four frames. Hall put a little dent in the deficit by lifting his eighth home run of the year to make the score 16-7, which would hold as the final.

The Tarpons will look to bounce back tomorrow against the Tortugas at George M. Steinbrenner Field. LHP Brock Selvidge will take the mound, with first pitch coming at 6:30 p.m.

