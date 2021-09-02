Tortugas Care Foundation Launches #ForThe386 Mega Raffle to Celebrate Record Year

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Tortugas Care Foundation on Thursday announced a #ForThe386 Mega 50/50 Raffle to celebrate a record-breaking year of fundraising for local charitable causes.

The foundation, a nonprofit philanthropic organization of the Daytona Tortugas professional baseball team, has already generated $47,445 through its raffles this season with four home games still remaining. That's already more than $8,000 more than the foundation's previous best showing when it raised $39,348 in 2017, the foundation's inaugural season.

The Mega Raffle, which starts today and continues through Sunday, is the foundation's way of saying thank you to the community for its support, Tortugas co-owner and TCF board member Rick French said. The Mega Raffle's pot will start at $1,000 thanks to a donation from Tortugas ownership and carry over every day through Sunday. The lucky winner will be drawn at the end of the 7th inning of Sunday's game, and fans do not need to be present to win.

"Our ownership group is pleased to seed the Mega Raffle pot with a starting contribution that will hopefully create a lot of fan engagement and excitement," French said. "We are immensely proud of the good work our foundation does for the community, and it wouldn't be possible without the support of our loyal fans."

Tortugas co-owner and TCF board member Bob Fregolle said the foundation is eager to raise as much money for charity as possible in the season's home stretch and engage as many fans as possible in supporting those efforts.

"We're really excited to be trying this Mega Raffle concept following the lead from other clubs, notably the Cincinnati Reds, who've used it successfully all season," Fregolle said. "The obvious plus is that, apart from getting more people involved, it should mean raising more money for local charities who benefit from the Raffle through our Tortugas Care Foundation."

