Tortugas and Mighty Mussels Suspended on Thursday

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Due to inclement weather and lightning, Thursday evening's contest between the Daytona Tortugas and Fort Myers Mighty Mussels at Jackie Robinson Ballpark has been suspended in the bottom of the third inning. When the game resumes on Friday, Daytona will have a man at second and a 2-2 count on 3B Elly De La Cruz with one out in the frame and Fort Myers leading 3-1.

The suspended affair will be played as a part of a doubleheader on Friday, September 3, with the first pitch slated for 5:05 p.m. The suspended game will complete its regularly scheduled nine innings and, following a 35-minute break, a seven-inning nightcap will follow.

The gates are slated to open at 4 p.m., one hour before the first pitch. Fans with tickets to Thursday's suspended game may redeem them at the Tortugas' box office, for a ticket of equal or lesser value, to a future Tortugas home game throughout the remainder of the 2021 regular season. Patrons may also redeem their tickets by calling the 'Tugas at (386) 257-3172.

Fort Myers (50-50) jumped out to an early lead in the top of the first, as 3B Christian Encarnación-Strand (2-2, R, RBI) singled, moved to third on a base knock from 1B Patrick Winkel (1-2) and scored on a single to right from RF Kyler Fedko (1-2, RBI).

In the second, the Mighty Mussels added to their advantage. SS Jesús Feliz (1-1, R) started a two-out rally with a single, while LF Alerick Soularie (1-1, R, 2B, BB) followed with a double down the left-field line. After a wild pitch allowed Feliz to score, 2B Jake Rucker (0-1, BB) walked and Encarnación-Strand poked a run-scoring hit to center.

Daytona (52-52) managed their only run of the night in the bottom of the second. LF Leo Seminati (1-1, R, 3B) began the fray with a triple that rolled to the center-field wall and dented home on a ground out to first by C Garrett Wolforth (0-1, RBI).

RHP John Stankiewicz (2.1 IP, 2 H, R, ER, BB, 3 SO) was making his second professional start for Fort Myers and was on the hill when the players were called off the field.

Daytona's RHP Ryan Cardona (2.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB) went 2.0 innings in his first start for the club. RHP Alberto González (1.0 IP, SO) threw a scoreless frame in relief.

Friday's game will be part of First Responders and Healthcare Heroes Appreciation Night and Friday Night Happy Hour presented by Kona Brewing Company. "The Best Dressed Team in Baseball" series continues all weekend as Tortugas players and coaches will don special No. 9 uniforms in honor of the ballpark's namesake, Jackie Robinson. The franchise will also be honoring the winners of the Barrier Breakers Creativity Contest during the game. The Tortugas will host their final Postgame Fireworks show of the campaign.

Friday's scheduled starters - Daytona's RHP Miguel Medrano (3-1, 4.08) and Fort Myers' RHP Casey Legumina (2-2, 3.78) - are still expected to duel one another in the nightcap. Coverage of the doubleheader on the Tortugas Radio Network will begin on the MiLB First Pitch app and www.daytonatortugas.com at 4:50 p.m.

