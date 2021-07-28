Tortugas and Mets Washed out on Wednesday

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Due to inclement weather and the threat for further inclement weather, Wednesday evening's contest between the Daytona Tortugas and St. Lucie Mets at Jackie Robinson Ballpark has been postponed.

As a result, the rained-out affair will be played as a part of a doubleheader on Thursday, July 29, with the first pitch slated for 5:05 p.m. Both ballgames will be seven innings in length with a roughly 30-minute break in between the contests.

The gates are slated to open at 4 p.m., one hour before the first pitch. Fans with tickets to Wednesday's postponed game may redeem them at the Tortugas' box office, for a ticket of equal or lesser value, to a future Tortugas home game throughout the remainder of the 2021 regular season. Patrons may also redeem their tickets by calling the 'Tugas at (386) 257-3172.

The biggest party in Central Florida returns to the oldest ballpark in Minor League Baseball for the twinbill courtesy of a Thirsty Thursday presented by Bud Light. All those in attendance can beat the heat with fountain drinks and draft beers starting at as low as $1.

Wednesday's scheduled starters - Daytona's RHP Jason Parker (3-1, 3.71) and St. Lucie's RHP Junior Santos (3-3, 5.37) - are still expected to duel one another in the opening game on Thursday.

RHP Miguel Medrano (1-0, 3.54) is projected to take the hill for the Tortugas in game two. The Mets anticipate handing the ball to RHP Oscar Rojas (2-1, 3.38) in the nightcap. Coverage on the Tortugas Radio Network will begin on the MiLB First Pitch app and www.daytonatortugas.com at 4:50 p.m.

Season tickets, multi-game plans, group packages, and single-game tickets are currently available and can be purchased online at www.daytonatortugas.com or by calling the Tortugas' Ticket Office at (386) 257-3172.

