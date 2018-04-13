Tortugas Adjust Fireworks Show to Protect Osprey

April 13, 2018 - Florida State League (FSL) - Daytona Tortugas News Release





DAYTONA BEACH, FL -The Daytona Tortugas announced a change to their postgame fireworks shows to ensure the safety of an osprey nest located in the left field light pole.

The Tortugas will shift their firework shows from the left-center field section of the ballpark to the right field side, away from the Osprey. The change will take effect immediately, beginning with Friday's postgame fireworks show.

"We have worked feverishly to find a resolution that would both continue to provide great entertainment to our fans, as well as help to protect the Osprey and wildlife located in our ballpark," said Ryan Keur, Tortugas team president. "We believe that this is the best and most constructive resolution to the issue to ensure the safety of the Osprey."

Keur and the Tortugas had spent the week working with the Florida Wildlife Commission, City of Daytona Beach to figure out the best plan. On Wednesday night, the Tortugas, in conjunction with the City of Daytona Beach, used a drone to make sure the Osprey Nest was in fact active.

The fireworks show will still remain the best in Volusia County, as the quality will not be altered with the change of the launching point. With the fireworks shifted to right field, the Osprey will now be unaffected and safe from any debris.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM Friday night, with gates opening at 5:30 PM. The alerted fireworks show will be on display for the first time following the final out. To purchase your tickets, call the Tortugas at (386) 257-3172 or visit daytonatortugas.com. For media inquires, please contact Luke Mauro.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from April 13, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.