Toro's Walk-Off Winner Tops off Perfect Night

CORPUS CHRISTI - Abraham Toro delivered a two-run walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th inning Thursday to give the Hooks a thrilling 6-5 victory over the Amarillo Sod Poodles.

Toro, who had given the Hooks a lead earlier with a solo home run, stepped up to face lefty Travis Radke with the bases loaded. Blake Rogers (L, 1-1) had filled the bags by hitting the first two batters in the inning. Toro then lined a single back up the middle to score Osvaldo Duarte and Chas McCormick as the tying and winning runs.

The game-winner came after the Soddies plated just one run in the top of the 10th off Kit Scheetz (W, 2-0).

The Hooks got on the board first after Joshua Rojas and Stephen Wrenn reached base to start off the second inning against Amarillo righty Reggie Lawson. After Ronnie Dawson sacrificed them over and Chuckie Robinson struck out, Duarte singled to left to give the Hooks a 2-0 lead.

J.B. Bukauskas ran into trouble in the third after walking the nine-hole hitter Buddy Reed. Ivan Castillo singled to move him to third, then Reed scored on an Owen Miller single. A walk to Luis Torrens loaded the bases and Hudson Potts made Bukauskas pay, planting a two-run single that gave Amarillo a 3-2 advantage.

Bukauskas lasted 4.0 innings, allowing three runs, three hits and four walks.

Dawson knotted the score in the fourth with an RBI single, and Toro got Corpus the lead back with a solo homer (5) in the fifth that landed in the pool in right field. Dawson was charged with four runs and seven hits in 5.0 innings.

The Soddies leveled it again in the sixth on a Castillo RBI single.

Carlos Sanabria relieved Justin Ferrell, who was charged with one earned run over 1.1 innings. Sanabria worked 2.2 hitless, scoreless innings, striking out three to keep Corpus Christi in it.

Toro reached base in all five of his at-bats, going 3-for-3 with two walks and three RBIs.

Reed walked three times and stole a base in the loss.

The Hooks are yet to announce a starter for Friday's game to face Amarillo's T.J. Weir (2-1, 6.16) at 7:15 p.m. Friday's game is Baseball Bingo Gaming Night for which all fans in attendance receive a Bingo card with a chance to win great prizes.

