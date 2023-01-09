Toronto's Bobby McMann Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Toronto Marlies forward Bobby McMannhas been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Weekfor the period ending January 8, 2023.

McMann tallied three goals and three assists for six points in three games for Toronto last week.

On Tuesday evening, McMann notched a goal and two assists for his first three-point game in the AHL, helping the Marlies to a 5-4 overtime victory over Utica. On Saturday, he recorded another assist as Toronto defeated Lehigh Valley, 5-4 in a shootout. And on Sunday, McMann scored twice for the Marlies in a 4-2 win over Laval.

A third-year pro from Wainwright, Alta., McMann has scored eight goals and added seven assists for 15 points in 17 games for Toronto this season. McMann finished second on the Marlies with 24 goals in 2021-22, setting a franchise rookie record, and has compiled 34 goals and 20 assists in 99 career AHL contests.

The Colgate University product signed a two-year contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Apr. 29, 2022.

