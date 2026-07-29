Toronto Tempo vs. Minnesota Lynx: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 28, 2026
Published on July 29, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Toronto Tempo YouTube Video
The Minnesota Lynx's win streak improves to 8 as they defeat the Tempo 100-93
Olivia Miles, Kayla McBride and Napheesa Collier were huge in the win!
Miles: 24 PTS | 8 AST | 6 REB | 4 3PM McBride: 18 PTS | 4 3PM | 4 AST | 3 STL Collier: 15 PTS | 6 REB | 3 AST | 2 SL
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
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