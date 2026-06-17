Toronto Tempo vs. Indiana Fever: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 16, 2026

Published on June 16, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Toronto Tempo YouTube Video







The @IndianaFever defeat the Tempo 113-91 at home Kelsey Mitchell and Sophie Cunningham helped secure the fourth straight win for the Fever!

Mitchell: 27 PTS | 3 3PM | 2 AST Cunningham: 24 PTS (season-high) | 6 3PM (season-high) | 6 REB | 2 AST

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.

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Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 16, 2026

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