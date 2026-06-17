Toronto Tempo vs. Indiana Fever: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 16, 2026
Published on June 16, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Toronto Tempo YouTube Video
The @IndianaFever defeat the Tempo 113-91 at home Kelsey Mitchell and Sophie Cunningham helped secure the fourth straight win for the Fever!
Mitchell: 27 PTS | 3 3PM | 2 AST Cunningham: 24 PTS (season-high) | 6 3PM (season-high) | 6 REB | 2 AST
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
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Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 16, 2026
- Fever Hold Momentum in Sixth-Straight Home Win - Indiana Fever
- Indiana Fever Earn Double-Digit Win over Toronto Tempo - Indiana Fever
- Game Preview: Valkyries vs. Dallas Wings Commissioner's Cup - 6/17/26 - Golden State Valkyries
- Indiana Fever Guard Caitlin Clark Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week - Indiana Fever
- A'ja Wilson Earns 30th Career Western Conference Player of the Week Honor - Las Vegas Aces
- Atlanta Dream and Renee Montgomery's C SUITE 21 Launch Retail Collection - Atlanta Dream
- Sparks Tripped by Golden State - Los Angeles Sparks
- Golden State Postgame Notes: Valkyries 78, Sparks 58 - Golden State Valkyries
- Las Vegas Aces Unable to Overcome Early Deficit, Fall 96-66 at Dallas - Las Vegas Aces
- Valkyries Lead by as Many as 24 Points in Wire-To-Wire Victory over Sparks - Golden State Valkyries
- Postgame Notes: MIN vs PDX (6.15.26) - Minnesota Lynx
- Wings Crush Defending Champs - Dallas Wings
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