Toronto Tempo Preseason Tickets Now on Sale for April 29 Game at CocaÃÂ¢Ãâ¬Ã\'cola Coliseum
Published on March 27, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Toronto Tempo News Release
[Toronto, ON] - Tickets are now on sale for the Toronto Tempo's preseason matchup against the Connecticut Sun, set for Tuesday, April 29 at 7:00 p.m. at Coca-Cola Coliseum.
The game offers fans an early opportunity to see the Tempo in action as the team prepares for its inaugural upcoming season, and welcomes one of the WNBA's most established franchises to Toronto as the visiting team.
Tickets for the preseason game are now available here. Single-game tickets for the Tempo's Cross-Canada Series presented by Sephora and CIBC, including matchups in Montreal, Vancouver and select games in Toronto - are now on sale.
Single game tickets for the Tempo's other regular season home games at Coca-Cola Coliseum will go on sale in early April. To learn more and explore additional ticketing options, including group tickets, premium seating, and partial season plans, visit tempobasketball.com/ticket-central.
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from March 27, 2026
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- Toronto Tempo Preseason Tickets Now on Sale for April 29 Game at CocaÃÂ¢Ãâ¬Ãâcola Coliseum - Toronto Tempo
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