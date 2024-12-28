Toronto Rock vs. Ottawa Black Bears - Game Highlights

December 28, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

It was a close one but 4 straight goals end the game for Ottawa Black Bears 12-11 over Toronto on Saturday night!

