Toronto Rock vs. Georgia Swarm - Game Highlights

February 22, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Toronto Rock YouTube Video







Miles Thompson scores the game winner, Lyle gets 7 points as @GeorgiaSwarmLAX pick ups the 11-10 OT win over Toronto.

GAME RECAP

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from February 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.