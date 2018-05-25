Toronto Marlies Win American Hockey League's Eastern Conference Championship

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The Toronto Marlies have won the Richard F. Canning Trophy as the American Hockey League's Eastern Conference champions for 2017-18, claiming the title with a 3-1 victory over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in Game 4 of their best-of-seven series at PPL Center in Allentown, Pa., on Friday night.

The Marlies are heading to the Calder Cup Finals for the second time in seven seasons. They will take on the winner of the Western Conference Finals between the Texas Stars and the Rockford IceHogs, currently led by the Stars three games to two.

The Calder Cup Finals will begin June 2 and June 3 at Ricoh Coliseum in Toronto.

The top development affiliate of the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs, the Marlies - led by head coach Sheldon Keefe - finished with the best record in the AHL during the regular season (54-18-2-2, 112 points, .737), then defeated the Utica Comets (3-2) in the division semifinals before sweeping both the Syracuse Crunch (4-0) and the Phantoms (4-0) to earn the right to play for the Calder Cup. Toronto will carry a nine-game winning streak into the championship round.

Established in 1990, the AHL's Eastern Conference championship trophy honors Richard F. Canning, who served the AHL for more than 50 years during his career, including a term as league president from 1958-61. Mr. Canning is recognized as the author of the AHL's constitution, by-laws and regulations.

