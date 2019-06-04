Toronto Marlies Sign Riley Woods to One-Year AHL Contract

The Toronto Marlies announced today that the hockey club has signed forward Riley Woods to a one-year AHL contract for the 2019-20 season.

Woods, 20, played in 65 games with Spokane (WHL) this season, registering a career-high of 75 points (29 goals, 46 assists). The Regina, SK native was named to the WHL Second All-Star Team. In 230 games in the WHL where he played for Spokane and began his career with the Regina Pats, Woods recorded 180 career points (75 goals, 105 assists) and 50 penalty minutes.

The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Toronto Maple Leafs roster at the end of their regular season featured 15 players who were developed with the Marlies (Connor Brown, Travis Dermott, Jake Gardiner, Frederik Gauthier, Justin Holl, Zach Hyman, Andreas Johnsson, Nazem Kadri, Kasperi Kapanen, Martin Marincin, Trevor Moore, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly, Calle Rosen and Garret Sparks).

