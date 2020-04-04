Toronto Marlies Sign Noel Hoefenmayer and Jeremy McKenna

April 4, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release





The Toronto Marlies announced today that the hockey club has signed defenceman Noel Hoefenmayer and forward Jeremy McKenna to two-year AHL contracts.

Hoefenmayer, 21, played in 58 games with the Ottawa 67s (OHL) this season and registered a career-high 82 points (26 goals, 56 assists). He led all OHL defencemen in points and was second amongst all defencemen in both goals and assists. In 298 games with Ottawa, the Toronto native recorded 222 career points (65 goals, 157 assists) and 64 penalty minutes. Hoefenmayer was drafted 108th overall in the fourth round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft by the Arizona Coyotes.

McKenna, 20, recorded 82 points (40 goals, 42 assists) in 57 games with the Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL). His 40 goals led Moncton and was third overall in the QMJHL. The Summerside, PEI native collected 282 points (137 goals, 145 assists) and 122 penalty minutes in 259 games with Moncton.

The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The current Toronto Maple Leafs roster features 12 players who were developed with the Marlies (Travis Dermott, Pierre Engvall, Frederik Gauthier, Justin Holl, Zach Hyman, Andreas Johnsson, Kasperi Kapanen, Martin Marincin, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly, Calle Rosen and Rasmus Sandin).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 4, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.