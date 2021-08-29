Toronto Marlies Sign Goaltender Keith Petruzzelli

The Toronto Marlies announced today that the hockey club has signed goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to a two-year AHL contract.

Petruzzelli, 22, played 94 games for Quinnipiac University (NCAA) through four seasons, posting a 51-27-8 record with a .915 save percentage and 2.17 goals against average. The Wilbraham, Massachusetts native was named NCAA (ECAC) Goaltender of the Year, was selected to the NCAA (ECAC) First All-Star Team and was a Hobey Baker Award Finalist this past season. Petruzzelli was originally selected by the Detroit Red Wings in the third round (88th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft.

The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Since 2005, 132 players have appeared in regular season games at both the NHL and AHL levels. The Toronto Maple Leafs roster in 2020-21 featured 12 players who have dressed for both the Maple Leafs and Marlies -Joey Anderson, Adam Brooks, Travis Dermott, Pierre Engvall, Justin Holl, Michael Hutchinson, Timothy Liljegren, Jake Muzzin, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly, Nick Robertson, and Rasmus Sandin.

