Toronto Marlies Sign Forward Joseph Blandisi

September 9, 2022







The Toronto Marlies announced today that the hockey club has re-signed forward Joseph Blandisi to a one-year AHL contract.

Blandisi, 28, recorded 29 points (12 goals, 17 assists) through 43 games with the Marlies this past season. He has appeared in 101 career NHL games, registering 31 points (10 goals, 21 assists) and collected 188 points (71 goals, 117 assists) in 259 career AHL games. The Markham, Ontario native was drafted 162nd overall in the sixth round of the 2012 NHL Draft by the Colorado Avalanche.

The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Since 2005, 142 players have appeared in regular season games at both the NHL and AHL levels. The 2021-22 Maple Leafs roster featured 14 players who have dressed for both the Maple Leafs and Marlies - Joey Anderson, Kyle Clifford, Carl Dahlström, Pierre Engvall, Justin Holl, Erik Källgren, Timothy Liljegren, Jake Muzzin, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly, Nick Robertson, Rasmus Sandin, Alex Steeves and Joseph Woll.

