Toronto Marlies Re-Sign Scott Pooley

April 17, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release





The Toronto Marlies announced today that the hockey club has signed forward Scott Pooley to a one-year AHL contract.

Pooley, 26, has appeared in 30 games with the Marlies during the 2019-20 season and recorded 12 points (8 goals, 4 assists). He split the season between the Marlies and the Newfoundland Growlers (ECHL), picking up 22 points (16 goals, 6 assists) through 17 games with the Growlers. The Granger, Indiana native captured the Kelly Cup with the Growlers in 2017-18, leading the team in goals (31) through the regular season. He collected 98 points (51 goals, 47 assists) through 139 games with the College of the Holy Cross (NCAA).

The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The current Toronto Maple Leafs roster features 12 players who were developed with the Marlies (Travis Dermott, Pierre Engvall, Frederik Gauthier, Justin Holl, Zach Hyman, Andreas Johnsson, Kasperi Kapanen, Martin Marincin, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly, Calle Rosen and Rasmus Sandin).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 17, 2020

Toronto Marlies Re-Sign Scott Pooley - Toronto Marlies

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.