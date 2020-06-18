Toronto Marlies Re-Sign Hudson Elynuik

June 18, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release





The Toronto Marlies announced today that the hockey club has signed forward Hudson Elynuik to a one-year AHL contract.

Elynuik, 22, recorded 13 points (5 goals, 8 assists) in 53 games with the Marlies this season. He split the 2018-19 season between the Marlies and the Newfoundland Growlers (ECHL). The Calgary, Alberta native registered one goal in 10 games with the Marlies, while recording 28 points (9 goals, 19 assists) in 33 games with the Growlers.

He added 15 points (6 goals, 9 assists) in 16 playoff games and won the Kelly Cup championship in 2019. Elynuik was originally drafted in the third round (74th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft by the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Toronto Maple Leafs roster at the end of the regular season featured 12 players who were developed with the Marlies (Travis Dermott, Pierre Engvall, Frederik Gauthier, Justin Holl, Zach Hyman, Andreas Johnsson, Kasperi Kapanen, Martin Marincin, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly, Calle Rosen and Rasmus Sandin).

