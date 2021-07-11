Toronto Marlies Re-Sign Forward Rich Clune

The Toronto Marlies announced today that the hockey club has signed forward and team captain Rich Clune to a one-year AHL contract.

Clune, 34, appeared in 33 games with the Marlies this past season, recording four points (3 goals, 1 assist). He was named captain on March 1 after serving as an alternate captain in each of his previous seasons. In six seasons with the Marlies, he has registered 47 points (21 goals, 26 assists) in 197 regular season games. The Toronto native has appeared in 20 playoff games for the Marlies, collecting five points (2 goals, 3 assists) and capturing the Calder Cup in 2018. Clune has played more than 600 games at the NHL and AHL levels since being selected by the Dallas Stars in the third round (71st overall) of the 2005 NHL Draft.

The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Toronto Maple Leafs roster at the end of the 2020-21 regular season featured nine players who were developed with the Marlies (Adam Brooks, Travis Dermott, Pierre Engvall, Justin Holl, Mac Hollowell, Zach Hyman, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly and Rasmus Sandin).

