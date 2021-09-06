Toronto Marlies Announce Coaching Staff Additions

The Toronto Marlies announced today that the hockey club has hired Hannu Toivonen as Goaltending Coach and Troy Paquette as Video Coach.

Toivonen, 37, appeared in more than 300 professional games at the NHL, AHL and ECHL levels. The Kalvola, Finland native was originally drafted 29th overall in the 2002 NHL Draft by the Boston Bruins. He previously held the role of Goaltending Coach with the University of New England (NCAA III) and managed his own goaltending school in New England.

Paquette, 25, joins the Marlies from the Kingston Frontenacs (OHL) where he held the positions of Video Coach and Team Services Coordinator. He also worked as the Goaltending Coach for the Queen's University men's hockey team. The Kingston, Ontario native served as a Video Coach this past summer at the development camp of Canada's Under-18 National Men's Team.

The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Since 2005, 132 players have appeared in regular season games at both the NHL and AHL levels. The Toronto Maple Leafs roster in 2020-21 featured 12 players who have dressed for both the Maple Leafs and Marlies -Joey Anderson, Adam Brooks, Travis Dermott, Pierre Engvall, Justin Holl, Michael Hutchinson, Timothy Liljegren, Jake Muzzin, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly, Nick Robertson and Rasmus Sandin.

