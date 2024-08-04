Toronto Interception Leads to TD: CFL

August 4, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts YouTube Video







The Toronto Argonauts keep pouring on the pressure as Metchie's interception helps his team get to the end zone.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from August 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.