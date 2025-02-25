Toronto Handed Only Loss of the Month as Montreal Wins 3-1

February 25, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

LAVAL, QC - Marie-Philip Poulin scored the winning goal and added an assist to lead Montréal to a 3-1 victory over Toronto at Place Bell on Tuesday night. The win snaps the Victoire's two-game losing streak and brings an end to the Sceptres six-game win streak and 10-game point streak. Toronto opened the scoring on their first shot on goal, a first of the season for the Sceptres, with Jesse Compher earning the only tally for her team four minutes into the game. The Victoire tied the game four minutes into the second frame with a goal from Jennifer Gardiner on a set-up from Poulin and Laura Stacey. Poulin's winner followed with just under five minutes left in the period, and Stacey sealed the victory with empty-netter in the game's final minute. Ann-Renée Desbiens held her team in the game with a stellar 24-save performance, earning her tenth win of the season - tied for the league-lead. Kristen Campbell stopped 21 shots in her third straight start for the Sceptres. Montréal has won all four matchups against Toronto this season and extended their first-place lead over the Sceptres to five points.

QUOTES

Montréal captain Marie-Philip Poulin on feeding on Ann-Renée Desbiens' play: "100% I do. I don't think we need to say much. If we look at each other, I don't even tap the pads, it's one look, one wink, and honestly, we both know we don't need to say much. And honestly, I've been lucky enough to see a ton of games where Anne-Renée saves us, and I'm pretty fortunate in part of that."

Victoire Head Coach Kori Cheverie on the play of the first line: "That group did lead the way and settled us down when we needed to, especially that big save on the screen at the end. It was huge. You know your top players have to show up in those moments, and that's why they are where they are in their careers, and I am really proud of them tonight."

Toronto captain Blayre Turnbull: "We're all really proud of where we're at right now based on how we were at the start of the year. There was a stretch earlier when we had played some really good hockey, but we weren't getting any points. And now, I think we've continued to build, and though some games we haven't been our best, we're still finding ways to get points here and there. I think we're in a great spot as we head into a well deserved week off."

Sceptres Head Coach Troy Ryan: "With the loss, I just said to our group, I'm very proud of our group. Where we were seven or eight games ago to where we're at today, and to do that on a 12-day road trip with some east to west, west to east travel, I think they deserve a lot of credit for the effort they put forward and to make it that battle for first place that it was tonight."

NOTABLES

Montréal earned their tenth regulation win in their 18th game, which ties their inaugural season total in 24 games.

The Victoire secured a win in the overall regular-season series between the two teams with their fourth win and 10th point out of a possible 12 thus far. Their last regulation win against the Sceptres, on Jan. 8, was also capped by an empty-net goal.

Toronto suffered their first regulation loss in 10 games dating back to Jan. 22 in Boston.

The Sceptres power play was held without a goal for the first time in 10 games, going 0-for-2 tonight.

Marie-Philip Poulin recorded her fourth multi-point game of the season, highlighted by her league-leading 12th goal and fifth game-winner. The captain's performance comes exactly 15 years after she scored twice to lead Canada to a 2-0 victory over the United States to win gold at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics.

The Victoire have won all eight games in which Poulin has scored a goal this season.

Poulin had a career-night in the faceoff circle, recording new single-game highs in wins with 22, and attempts at 30. Her 30 faceoffs represented 58% of the game's 52 in total.

Ann-Renée Desbiens has now gone 11 straight starts without allowing more than two goals. She improved her league-leading goals-against-average and save percentage to 1.75 and .936.

Jesse Compher scored for the second consecutive game and now has a goal in all four games against Montréal this season - opening the scoring three times. The Sceptres forward is now tied for fourth in the PWHL with eight goals.

Jennifer Gardiner scored her fourth goal of the season, ending a five-game goalless drought. She remains second in rookie scoring with 13 points (4G, 9A) in 18 games.

Laura Stacey recorded her second multi-point game of the season, both against Toronto, after scoring a goal and two assists on Jan. 30. The Victoire alternate captain leads her team with six points (3G, 3A) in four games against the Sceptres.

Stacey has led Montréal in shots on goal in three consecutive games with six shots tonight.

Blayre Turnbull recorded an assist to bring her season total to nine points (5G, 4A) in 21 games to match her inaugural season point total (3G, 6A) across 24 games.

Savannah Harmon collected an assist for a third consecutive game, tallying four assists so far in the streak. The Sceptres defender has recorded all five of her points since Feb. 1 after experiencing a 14-game pointless streak at the beginning of the season.

Cayla Barnes recorded her eighth assist of the season which ranks fifth among defenders.

Anna Wilgren tallied her third assist of the season and is now tied for third among rookie defenders with four points.

Mikyla Grant-Mentis picked up her fifth assist of the season and first in eight games.

Hannah Miller was scratched from Toronto's lineup for the first time this season and is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

SCORESHEET RECAP

Toronto 1 0 0 - 1

Montréal 0 2 1 - 3

1st Period-1, Toronto, Compher 8 (Turnbull, Harmon), 4:10. Penalties-No Penalties

2nd Period-2, Montréal, Gardiner 4 (Stacey, Poulin), 4:01. 3, Montréal, Poulin 12 (Barnes, Wilgren), 15:06. Penalties-Barnes Mtl (delay of game), 0:46; Ambrose Mtl (tripping), 19:44.

3rd Period-4, Montréal, Stacey 6 (Grant-Mentis), 19:00 (EN). Penalties-Fast Tor (boarding), 14:52.

Shots on Goal-Toronto 7-11-7-25. Montréal 13-6-5-24.

Power Play Opportunities-Toronto 0 / 2; Montréal 0 / 1.

Goalies-Toronto, Campbell 5-6-1-1 (23 shots-21 saves). Montréal, Desbiens 10-2-0-1 (25 shots-24 saves).

A-6,101

THREE STARS

1. Ann-Renée Desbiens (MTL) 24/25 SV

2. Marie-Philip Poulin (MTL) 1G, 1A

3. Blayre Turnbull (TOR) 1A

STANDINGS

Montréal (10-3-1-4) - 37 PTS - 1st Place

Toronto (8-2-4-7) - 32 PTS - 2nd Place

UPCOMING SCHEDULES

Montréal: Saturday, March 1 vs. Boston at 2 p.m. ET (Bell Centre)

Toronto: Thursday, March 6 vs. Montréal at 7 p.m. ET

