Toronto FC vs. Chicago Fire FC: Full Match Highlights: Battle in Toronto!
March 15, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Toronto FC YouTube Video
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com
#mls #highlights #torontofc #chicagofirefc
Check out the Toronto FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from March 15, 2025
- Toronto FC (1) - Chicago Fire FC (2) Postgame Summary - Toronto FC
- Club Statement in Response to Concacaf Disciplinary Investigation - Colorado Rapids
- New York City FC Signs Midfielder Peter Molinari to a Short-Term Agreement from New York City FC II - New York City FC
- San Diego FC Aims to Defend Unbeaten Run in Home Match vs. Columbus Crew - San Diego FC
- Revolution Defender Mamadou Fofana Called-Up to Mali National Team - New England Revolution
- Chicago Fire FC Signs Harold Osorio to Short-Term Agreement - Chicago Fire FC
- By the Numbers: FC Cincinnati at Charlotte FC - FC Cincinnati
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Toronto FC Stories
- Toronto FC (1) - Chicago Fire FC (2) Postgame Summary
- Toronto FC Loan Five Players to Tfc II for MLS Next Pro Season Opener in Cincinnati
- Toronto FC Sign Reid Fisher to MLS Short-Term Agreement
- City of Toronto and MLSE Announce Enhancements to BMO Field (Toronto Stadium), Setting the Stage for the FIFA World Cup 26™ and Beyond
- Toronto FC Sign Homegrown Defender Lazar Stefanovic