Toronto FC Sign Pair of Young Reds to MLS Short-Term Agreements

July 3, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Toronto FC announced today that the club has signed Toronto FC II midfielders Markus Cimermancic and Nathaniel Edwards to MLS short-term agreements for Wednesday's MLS regular season match against Orlando City SC at BMO Field. Per MLS rules, the short-term agreement allows clubs to sign players on loan from their MLS NEXT Pro affiliate for MLS, U.S. Open Cup, Concacaf Champions League, Canadian Championship, Leagues Cup and exhibition matches.

Cimermancic, 19, made his Toronto FC II debut as an Academy player against New York City FC II on May 8, 2022, and signed his first professional contract with the Young Reds on March 24, 2023. The Kitchener, Ontario native has scored four goals and registered eight assists in 49 appearances (41 starts) through three MLS NEXT Pro seasons with TFC II. In 2024, the midfielder has appeared in all of the club's 13 matches (11 starts) this season, logging 1057 minutes and scoring two goals in MLS NEXT Pro action. Cimermancic originally joined the TFC Academy in February 2015 and went on to represent the Academy across all age groups, following seven years with Kitchener Spirit.

Edwards, 21, signed his first professional contract with Toronto FC II on February 29, 2024. The Brampton, Ontario, made his debut for TFC II against Philadelphia Union II on March 17 and scored his first goal for the Young Reds against Inter Miami CF II on June 26. Edwards joined TFC II from Syracuse University and has appeared in all 13 matches for the Young Reds this season.

TRANSACTION : Toronto FC sign Toronto FC II midfielders Markus Cimermancic and Nathaniel Edwards to MLS short-term agreements for Wednesday's MLS match against Orlando City SC.

