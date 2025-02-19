Toronto FC II Trade Four 2025 International Roster Slots

February 19, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II News Release







Toronto FC II announced today that the Club has traded three (3) 2025 International Roster Slots to New York Red Bulls II and one (1) 2025 International Roster Slot to Chicago Fire FC II. Financial terms of the deals were not disclosed. The moves bring TFC II's number of 2025 International Roster Slots to three ahead of the Young Reds kicking off their 2025 MLS NEXT Pro campaign on the road against FC Cincinnati 2 on Sunday, March 9.

TRANSACTION: Toronto FC II trade three (3) 2025 International Roster Slots to New York Red Bulls II and one (1) 2025 International Roster Slot to Chicago Fire FC II. Financial terms of the deals were not disclosed.

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from February 19, 2025

Toronto FC II Trade Four 2025 International Roster Slots - Toronto FC II

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.