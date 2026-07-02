Toronto FC II Extends Damar Dixon Loan Through End of 2026 MLS Next Pro Season

Published on July 2, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II News Release







Toronto FC II today announced that the club has extended the loan of forward Damar Dixon from Frosinone Calcio through the end of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season.

Dixon originally joined TFC II on loan from Italian club Frosinone Calcio on January 30, 2026. The Scarborough, Ontario native has registered three goals and two assists in 14 appearances, while leading the club with 24 shots during the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro regular season. He made his club debut against Philadelphia Union II on February 28 and scored his first goal for the Young Reds against Columbus Crew 2 on March 15.

TRANSACTION: Toronto FC II extend loan of forward Damar Dixon through the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season.







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