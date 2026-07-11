Toronto at Winnipeg - Week 6
Published on July 11, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
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The Winnipeg Blue Bombers host the Toronto Argonauts in week 6 action of the 2026 CFL season.
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Canadian Football League Stories from July 11, 2026
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