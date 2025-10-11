Toronto at Saskatchewan - Week 19

Published on October 11, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts YouTube Video







The Roughriders host the Argonauts in Week 19 action of the 2025 CFL season.







Canadian Football League Stories from October 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.