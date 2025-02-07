Sports stats



Georgia Swarm

Toron Eccleston Scores FOUR

February 7, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Toron Eccleston put up 4 goals and 3 assists but the Swarm can't get it done, losing to the Mammoth 13-12.
