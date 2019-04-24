Toro, Duarte Propel Hooks to 12-3 Blowout of Naturals

CORPUS CHRISTI - Osvaldo Duarte and Abraham Toro combined to go 7-for-8 from the plate with a pair of home runs Tuesday to lead to the Hooks to an impressive 12-3 win in game two of a four-game set against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals at Whataburger Field.

Duarte scored the first Hooks run on a Stephen Wrenn single in the bottom of the third against Naturals starter Ofreidy Gomez to tie the game. A Toro single put runners on the corners; When he broke to steal second, Wrenn simultaneously sprinted home for a double steal of home and a lead the Hooks wouldn't relinquish.

Granden Goetzman brought Toro around with a single to make it 3-1, and Chas McCormick planted a double in the gap that allowed Goetzman to round from first for a 4-1 lead.

In the fifth, Toro (3) took lefty reliever Emilio Ogando deep to give the Hooks a 5-1 advantage.

Meanwhile, Hooks righty Tyler Ivey (W, 2-0) continued his strong start to the season by tossing 5.0 innings of one-run ball, allowing just three hits and a walk while fanning seven. He's allowed two earned runs in 16.0 innings in 2019, good for a 1.13 ERA that ranks second-best in the Texas League.

The Hooks broke open a 6-3 game with a six-run bottom of the eighth, highlighted by home runs off the bats of Duarte (3) and J.J. Matijevic (2), his second in as many games. Chuckie Robinson's RBI double to make it 12-3 got every Hooks batter into the hit column for the night. The Hooks tagged Naturals righty Walker Sheller for six hits and five earned runs in his lone inning of work.

Ronel Blanco worked 3.0 shut-down innings, allowing one hit with five punchouts to close out the game.

Duarte's 4-for-4 night matched a career-best performance dating back to 2017 with Class-A Quad Cities. The third baseman is now 7-for-8 over the first two games against the Naturals.

Toro extended his on-base streak to 14 games, with hits in 14 of 17 games this season. His sacrifice fly in the sixth also gave him 16 RBIs on the season to tie him for the Texas League lead.

The Hooks stole seven bases on Naturals pitching and catcher Meibrys Viloria, matching a franchise-record for bags swiped in a game (June 25, 2014 at Springfield).

Corpus Christi looks to keep the momentum going Wednesday in game three of the series with righty Brandon Bailey (0-0, 1.80) on the hill against righty Andres Sotillet (0-0, 0.60).

