Tormenta FC Signs "J.J." Hardy Jr. to Youth Pro Contract

February 17, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

South Georgia Tormenta FC News Release







STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC is proud to announce the signing of Justin Christopher "J.J." Hardy Jr. to a USL League One youth contract, marking a historic moment as the youngest signed professional player in club history. A longtime part of the Tormenta family, J.J. has been a dedicated ball boy since 2022, playing a special role during the club's championship run.

J.J., a passionate young athlete and wrestler with dwarfism, is preparing for a series of surgeries next month related to his condition. With an extended recovery ahead, Tormenta FC hopes this signing will serve as a source of encouragement and motivation for J.J. and all of his Tormenta teammates as he takes on this next chapter of recovery.

"J.J. has been a really important part of our club since 2022, and he's been with us every step of the way," said Tormenta FC owner Darin Van Tassell. "He has some tough moments coming up, but we know his strength, determination, and passion will carry him through. As a club, we talk about resilience, and J.J. embodies that every single day. When we face tough moments, he'll be our inspiration."

Tormenta FC is honored officially to welcome J.J. to the team and celebrate his impact on Tormenta Nation. The signing ceremony took place on Friday at The Clubhouse in Statesboro, with family, teammates and club staff in attendance to support and celebrate this special moment.

The South Georgia squad continues to prepare for its upcoming 2025 USL League One season. Fans won't want to miss the club's must-attend season opener at Tormenta Stadium on Friday, March 7, against the Richmond Kickers. Tickets for Tormenta FC's 2025 USL League One season are available now.

