Tormenta FC Home Opener Moved to Friday, March 7

STATESBORO, Ga. (February 10, 2024) - South Georgia Tormenta FC has announced that its 2025 USL League One home opener against the Richmond Kickers has been rescheduled from Saturday, March 8, to Friday, March 7. With this change, South Georgia will host the first match of the 2025 USL League One season, kicking off in prime time at 7 p.m. ET under the lights at Tormenta Stadium.

The Friday night kickoff will be the only independent professional soccer game played in the United States on March 7, placing the club and its fans in the national spotlight and setting the stage for another year of high-level competition.

Fans across South Georgia and beyond won't want to miss this must-attend season opener. Tickets for Tormenta FC's 2025 USL League One home opener are available now.

