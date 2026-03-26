Tordin Picks the Defender's Pocket, Takes It Down the Field, and Buries the Rebound off the Post

Published on March 25, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

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National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 25, 2026

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