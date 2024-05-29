Top Protection Plays of Week 9: United Football League

May 29, 2024 - United Football League (UFL) YouTube Video







Check out the Top Protection plays from Week 9 of the UFL, brought to you by Progressive.

#UFLonFox #UFL #Week9

Visit our website https://www.theufl.com

Top Protection Plays of Week 9 | United Football League https://youtu.be/wuyOJVJpuqo

• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...





United Football League Stories from May 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.