Top Prospects Light It up at U17 Four Nations Tournament

USHL prospects Gunnar Conboy (Green Bay Gamblers), Ethan Sung (Sioux Falls Stampede), Michael Tang (Madison Capitols) and Ty Bergeron (Muskegon Lumberjacks) were among the top scorers for the U.S. at the U17 Four Nations Tournament.

Contents of Video

0:00 - Gunnar Conboy 1:22 - Ethan Sung 2:48 - Michael Tang 4:27 - Ty Bergeron







United States Hockey League Stories from August 11, 2025

