Top Prospect Logan O'Hoppe Joins Angels for MLB Debut

September 28, 2022







After a dominant stint with the Rocket City Trash Pandas, catcher Logan O'Hoppe, the top prospect in the Los Angeles Angels organization, has been promoted to the Angels and will make his MLB debut tonight in Anaheim against the Oakland Athletics.

O'Hoppe becomes the 16th former Trash Pandas player to reach Los Angeles and will be the seventh to make his Angels debut this season, following Aaron Whitefield, Chase Silseth, David MacKinnon, Michael Stefanic, Ryan Aguilar, and Livan Soto.

Acquired by the Angels from the Philadelphia Phillies in a deadline deal for outfielder Brandon Marsh on August 2, the 22-year-old was assigned to the Trash Pandas and was one of the Southern League's top players over the remainder of the season. After joining the team on August 4, his 11 home runs were first in all of Double-A and he led the Southern League with 33 RBI, a .473 on-base percentage, a .673 slugging percentage, and a 1.146 on base plus slugging.

Over 29 regular season games for the Trash Pandas, O'Hoppe hit .306 (30-for-98) with 11 home runs, 33 RBI, 29 walks and 24 runs. He went 2-for-10 with an RBI double, two walks, and a run scored over three playoff games. In 27 regular season starts at catcher, the Trash Pandas went 21-6 with O'Hoppe behind the plate. In his fourth game for Rocket City, O'Hoppe starred, hitting a solo home run and a two-run home run in a 5-4 win at Biloxi on August 9.

He began the season with Double-A Reading in the Phillies organization and batted .275 with 15 home runs and 45 RBI in 75 games for the Fightin' Phils. On May 22, he was named Eastern League Player of the Week after hitting five home runs in four games against Somerset. Combined between Reading and Rocket City, O'Hoppe posted a career-high 26 home runs, 78 RBI, and 72 runs scored in 104 games. He appeared for the National League squad at the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game at Dodger Stadium on July 16, going 0-for-1 at the plate.

O'Hoppe was originally drafted by the Phillies in the 23rd round of the 2018 draft out of St. John the Baptist High School in West Islip, New York.

