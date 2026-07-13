WNBA Women's National Basketball Association

Top Plays from Week 9

Published on July 13, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) YouTube Video


Standout performances, career-highs, and so much more. Week 9 around the W had it ALL Ã°Å¸â¢Å

Tap in to the best of the best from this past week's action in the W!

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The 30th season of the WNBA is here.

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Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 13, 2026


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