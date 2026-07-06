Top Plays from Week 8

Published on July 6, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) YouTube Video







A full week of amazing highlights

From the Liberty winning the Commissioner's Cup Championship to jaw dropping moves, Week 8 delivered. Let's run back the tape!

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 6, 2026

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