Top Performances of 2021, No. 5: Owen Launches Indians to Victory

December 13, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







On June 19 at Victory Field, the Indians eventual 2021 Silver Slugger Award recipient and team leader with 20 home runs, Hunter Owen, launched a go-ahead grand slam in the bottom of the sixth inning to lift the Indians to an 11-5 win over Memphis.

The long ball was Owen's fourth of a career-high 20 home runs on the season, topping his previous best of 19 home runs between Double-A Altoona (15) and Indy (four) in 2019. It was also the Indians third home run of the game, following Will Craig and Christian Bethancourt who both went yard in the fourth inning.

Owen entered the game in the top of the sixth inning as part of a double switch for pitcher James Marvel. His first plate appearance of the game sparked a six-run sixth inning that gave the Indians a 9-4 lead they wouldn't relinquish. It was his fourth career grand slam and first since April 5, 2019, at Double-A Akron.

Indy's first grand slam of the 2021 season is No. 5 of the Indians Top Performances of 2021 countdown. The No. 1 performance will be announced the week of Dec. 19.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from December 13, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.