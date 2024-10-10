Top of the Top: Orange County SC's Colin Shutler Is the USL Championship Player of the Month

October 10, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

The USL Championship today announced Orange County SC goalkeeper Colin Shutler had been voted the league's Player of the Month presented by Konami eFootball for September as he recorded three shutouts in three outings to help his side remain above the playoff line in the Western Conference with a key string of results.

