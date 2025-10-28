Top-notch Saves | USL League One Save of the Week: Week 34 Nominees
Published on October 28, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1) YouTube Video
The final week of the USL League One regular season produced some top-shelf stops around the league! Make sure to cast your vote for your favorite nominee for the USL League One Fans' Choice Save of the Week, presented by Terminix, below. Voting runs through Friday, Oct. 31, at 12 p.m. ET.
Check out the United Soccer League One Statistics
United Soccer League One Stories from October 28, 2025
- Pack Earns Team of the Week After Collecting Clean Sheet against Texoma - South Georgia Tormenta FC
- Where to Watch USL League One Quarterfinals: November 1 Match - Portland Hearts of Pine
- Texoma FC to Compete in USL League Two Next Season - Texoma FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.