Top Moments 2026: Austin Back-To-Back vs. Houston Regular Season Championship

Published on June 10, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB) News Release







Inaugural champions LOVB Austin defended their LOVB Pro title in 2026, beating LOVB Salt Lake in front of a sold out crowd April 18 in Long Beach, California. The 15-8 frame capped a wild LOVB Championship series that saw both teams rally to win five-set matches.

Opposite hitter Madi Skinner once again earned postseason MVP accolades after scoring 56 points during both the semifinal and championship rounds.

Houston Claims Regular Season Crown

From 0-3 to regular season champs, LOVB Houston showed strong and consistent improvement throughout the 2026 season. Powered by five major award winners, including MVP and all-world opposite Jordan Thompson, Houston captured its first regular season title on April 4, downing LOVB Atlanta to clinch a 13-7 record.

In addition to Thompson, Amber Igiede won Middle Blocker of the Year, Kaisa Alanko Setter of the Year and Sanja Tomašević Coach of the Year.







League One Volleyball Stories from June 10, 2026

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