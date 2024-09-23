Top CPL Newcomers this Season & North Star Cup Predictions I CPL Newsroom Presented by Volkswagen

September 23, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)







At the end of this week's CPL Newsroom, presented by Volkswagen, Kristian Jack and Charlie O'Connor-Clarke were joined by producer Benedict Rhodes for a roundtable discussion with some of the top Canadian Premier League stories!

Watch the episode here: https://youtu.be/asLfCuOPc5I?si=wTncu9xWSpIvogKw -- : OneSoccer

