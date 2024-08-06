Top-Class Saves from Top-Class 'Keepers: USL Championship Save of the Week Nominees: Week 22
August 6, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
Some of the top goalkeepers in the USL Championship this season produced spectacular saves over the past week of action, showing off impressive reflexes and making close-range denials. We've picked out four of the best, now you get to select which one will be the USL Championship Fans' Choice Save of the Week presented by Terminix.
Vote for your favorite save in the poll below by 12 p.m. ET this Friday. We'll announce the winner later that afternoon.
