Top AUSL Player Jerseys: Pickens, Landry & Atwood Lead Sales

Published on July 6, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) News Release







New York - The Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) today announced that merchandise revenue during the first month of its second season increased more than 200% compared to the league's inaugural month in 2025, another strong indicator of the league's growing commercial momentum as it expands into permanent home markets.

The increase includes both e-commerce and in-venue merchandise sales, with Opening Day at Hillsboro Ballpark in Portland producing the highest single-game merchandise revenue and the highest merchandise per-capita sales in Athletes Unlimited history.

The merchandise growth comes as the AUSL continues to build momentum across the business, including a 181% increase in average viewership across ESPN platforms through the first two weeks of the season, multiple sellout crowds, expanding national media coverage, and a growing roster of blue-chip corporate partners.

The league's top-selling player merchandise underscores one of the AUSL's core objectives: giving fans the opportunity to continue following many of the sport's biggest collegiate stars after their NCAA careers.

Carolina Blaze rookie pitcher Karlyn Pickens, Portland Cascade pitcher Sam Landry, and Carolina Blaze slugger Reese Atwood lead the list of top-selling player merchandise. In all, five of the league's 10 top-selling players are rookies, while three others are second-year pros.

Top-Selling Player Merchandise (through the first month of the 2026 season)

Karlyn Pickens - Carolina Blaze

Sam Landry - Portland Cascade

Reese Atwood - Carolina Blaze

NiJaree Canady - Texas Volts

Mia Scott - Texas Volts

Montana Fouts - Utah Talons

Megan Grant - Portland Cascade

Sis Bates - Portland Cascade

Michaela Edenfield - Texas Volts

Leighann Goode - Texas Volts

The league's merchandise strategy has also expanded in 2026 through collaborations with Adidas, TOGETHXR, No Rivals and ESPN, creating new opportunities for fans to engage with the AUSL through licensed apparel and lifestyle collections.

All player products, team essentials, and collaborations can be found at in-venue pop-up shops in every AUSL market as well as online at AU Pro Shop, the official destination for AUSL merchandise.







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from July 6, 2026

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