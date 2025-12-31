Top 5 Plays of the Year

Published on December 31, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) YouTube Video







Top 5 plays of the year are here

Jaw-dropping plays. Legendary moments. Big-time finishes. Which one are you still replaying?







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from December 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.