Top 5 Plays 2025-26: San Diego Seals
Published on July 13, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
San Diego Seals YouTube Video
For extended highlights and more go to https://plus.nll.com
Ã°Å¸"ÂºWATCH: NLL+ https://plus.nll.com/ (territorial restrictions apply) ESPN+ https://www.espn.com/nll/ TSN+ https://www.tsn.ca/tsnplus/ Ã°Å¸â"Ã¯Â¸ÂSCHEDULE: https://www.nll.com/schedule/full-schedule/ Ã°Å¸Å½Å¸Ã¯Â¸Â: TICKETS: https://www.nll.com/tickets/
Want more NLL content? SUBSCRIBE and turn on notifications so you don't miss anything!
Be sure to follow us on social for ALL things NLL Ã¢Â¬â¡Ã¯Â¸ÂÃ°Å¸"Â± https://www.instagram.com/nll/ https://x.com/NLL https://www.facebook.com/NLL/ https://www.tiktok.com/@nll_official
National Lacrosse League Stories from July 13, 2026
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego Seals Stories
- San Diego Seals Launch Funner Zone Season Tickets
- Seals Reimagining the Club's Junior Seals Program to Make It More Inclusive for All
- Seals Cap "Never-Say-Die" Season by Matching Their Deepest Run in the NLL Playoffs
- Despite a Valiant Effort, the San Diego Seals Magical Run Through the NLL Playoffs Came to an End on Saturday Night in Toronto
- A Win over the Rock Saturday Night in Toronto Is All That Stands Between the Seals and Their First-Ever Trip to the NLL Finals