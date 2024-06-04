Sports stats



Toronto FC

TOP 5 Lorenzo Insigne Goals for Toronto FC

June 4, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Toronto FC YouTube Video


Happy birthday Lorenzo Insigne! Enjoy the Top 5 Insigne MLS goals!

#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass #goals

Check out the Toronto FC Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...

Major League Soccer Stories from June 4, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central